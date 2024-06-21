Kamlesh Paswan participates in the grand event of 10th International Yoga Day at New Delhi

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan participated in the event organized at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on the occasion of 10th International Day of Yoga. Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials also attended the programme.

Shri Kamlesh Paswan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed to celebrate 21st June as International Yoga Day in the United Nations; after which the government is continuously organizing Yoga Day across the country and abroad. He said, this year, International Yoga Day focused on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society” and therefore, Yoga should become a medium not only to connect with oneself but also to connect with public welfare.

The Minister said that we should all work towards connecting the youth and citizens of the entire country with yoga because in today’s hectic life everyone is busy somewhere or the other. “On this occasion, I hope from all of you that we should not consider this camp for yoga as a one-day camp, but adopt it in our daily lifestyle and also work towards inspiring people,” the minister added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has urged the Pradhans of the entire country that they should also inspire the people of the villages by holding a Yoga camp every day in their villages so that their health condition and lifestyle can also improve.

Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present during the program. The Secretary said we all know that International Yoga Day was established by the United Nations in 2014 and it has been started from 21st June 2015. All of us should do yoga regularly. Today, all of us will continue to do yoga regularly by taking this pledge.