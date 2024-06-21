AI enabled Yoga mat that can guide Yoga performers presented to Union Council of Ministers

A smart AI enabled Yoga mat developed by a startup funded and incubated at Department of Science and Technology (DST) supported TIH of IIT Mandi was presented to Union Council of Ministers on behalf of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The mat called YogiFy, which is equipped with a built-in innovative sensor layer, tracks postures of Yoga performers and offers suggestions to help correct their posture in real time. It has been developed by a startup incubated at the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) iHub at IIT Mandi supported under NM-ICPS Programme of DST.

It has the potential to revolutionise at-home yoga experience by leveraging AI and Computer Vision (CV) technologies to enable comfortable yoga practice.

The mat which is a fully indigenous Make in India product has several benefits. These include simplified yogasana training, ⁠interactive yoga classes, real-time feedback on posture, personalized coaching anywhere/anytime around the world.

The startup Wellnesys Technologies Private Ltd. has received recognition from Ministry of AYUSH. YogiFi Smart Mat works seamlessly with other smart devices at home to setup the right ambience for performing yoga.

