Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, we are celebrating Yoga Day today with the spirit of ‘Yoga for self and society’.

Participating in International Yoga Day celebrations in Nagpur Shri Gadkari said for a healthy and disease free life, Yoga Day is being celebrated not only in India but all over the world for the last 10 years.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways(MoRTH) officials celebrated the #IDY2024 . All senior officials including Secretary Shri Anurag Jain , Joint Secretaries Shri Kamlesh Chaturvedi and Dr. Suman Singh participated in the event at Transport Bhavan, New Delhi .