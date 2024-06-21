DARPG, DPPW and NCGG celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day-2024 event at CSOI , Vinay Marg , New Delhi ,

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) along with Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) and National Center for Good Governance (NCGG) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions organized Yoga/Meditation session, talk on benefits of Yoga and a Quiz Competition as part of International Yoga Day-2024 activities at CSOI, Vinay Marg, New Delhi on 21 June 2024 to embrace yoga as a means to achieve holistic health and well-being.

The event witnessed participation from all Senior Officials of DARPG, DPPW and NCGG. These activities included Yoga asanas, meditation sessions, lectures on Yoga, and a quiz. The celebrations featured Yoga classes led by Yoga instructors from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, who conducted sessions on common yoga asanas and meditation. A talk on Yoga and Naturopathy highlighting the benefits of Yoga, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Senior Officials. The theme of International Yoga Day 2024 is “Yoga for Self and Society” which showcases message to promote individual health and wellness of society through the practice of Yoga

The Department also shared prayer and Common Yoga Protocol videos on DARPG’s social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate this invaluable information widely, benefiting various segments of the population and enhancing their well-being. This initiative aimed at disseminating invaluable information to promote health and wellness among the public. The event witnessed participation from employees and family members, conveying a message that promotes their health and wellness through the practice of yoga.

Major hashtags for the event #IYD2024 #YogaForSelfAndSociety #YogaWithFamily #InernationalDayofYoga.