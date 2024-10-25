Odisha Faces Heavy Rainfall, Red Alert After Cyclone Dana Landfall

Cyclone Dana’s landfall process has completed, and it has now weakened into a cyclone, though heavy rainfall is expected across Odisha. IMD has issued rain alerts with red, orange, and yellow warnings.

Red Warning : Heavy rain for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Khurda.

: Heavy rain for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Khurda. Orange Warning : Moderate rain for Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

: Moderate rain for Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar. Yellow Warning: Light rain for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Ganjam, and Kandhamal.

Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj may receive 20-30 cm of rain. Rainfall will impact the entire state for the next 24 hours, with over 20 cm expected in parts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Angul.