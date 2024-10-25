Manohar Lal Praises Andaman & Nicobar Islands for Advancements in AMRUT, Smart Cities, and Swachh Bharat Mission

Union Minister, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India Shri Manohar Lal along with Lt. Governor Shri D.K Joshi reviewed Urban Developments schemes in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands at Raj Niwas, Sri Vijaya Puram.

At the onset, Chief Secretary informed that UT is operating 07 schemes of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). During his first visit to A&N Islands, Minister has appreciated the progress in the Mission especially, projects under AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, which as significantly contributed for ease of living for the citizens.

Union Minister encouraged for improvement in Swachhata ranking in coming years. Shri Manohar Lal also encouraged to improve the performance in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and DAY-NULM. A&N administration informed that PM SVANidhi has already achieved its target.

The Union Minister has also requested to clear-up entire legacy waste and Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) identified during Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. The UT Administration has informed that they have achieved significant progress in remediation of legacy waste.

Union Minister asked the administration to explore the possibility of increasing the urban area by notifying new ULBs.

Shri Manohar Lal lso requested to identify innovative ways to attract more people for tourism, services & education.