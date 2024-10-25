PM Modi Celebrates 25 Years of India-Germany Partnership at Asia-Pacific Conference

At the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the 25th anniversary of India’s strategic partnership with Germany. He noted the recent release of the “Focus on India” document by the German Cabinet, which serves as a blueprint for strengthening collaboration between the two nations.

This document outlines a comprehensive approach to enhance their strategic partnership, emphasizing Germany’s confidence in India’s skilled workforce and the potential for both countries to work together as a force for global good.