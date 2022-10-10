Kalyan Jewellers launches star-studded Diwali campaign Celebrating Every Indian’s true spirit of togetherness

Mumbai : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most-trusted jewellery brands launched its star studded Diwali campaign – #CelebratingEveryIndian . The ad beautifully weaves together the distinctive personal traditions and rituals that are practiced across the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The ad campaign aims to capture the true spirit of togetherness through a mixed bag of emotions witnessed by every Indian, during this auspicious time of the year.

The campaign ad features global brand ambassadors Amitabh Bachchan & Katrina Kaif, alongside regional brand ambassadors and legendary actors – Jaya Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu Ganesan. The star-studded festive campaign also features young talented stars such as Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pooja Sawant, Kinjal Rajpriya, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Regina Cassandra portraying the many personal traditions and region specific rituals.

Talking about the brand’s Diwali campaign, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “The campaign aims to capture the wholesomeness associated with this festive season. We wanted to bring forth the many personal traditions and stories that are symbolic and unique to a region. We believe, #CelebratingEveryIndian is truly a testament to our traditions and pays ode to India’s undying festive spirit.”

The campaign ad captures the festive spirit of every Indian through an array of moments – from making new memories on your first Diwali after marriage and following the age-old traditions of a fun Taash party to joining the family for Diwali dinner virtually or hosting a potluck party with besties, from surprising a loved one to being surprised by them – the one-of-its-kind ad campaign has it all! Through this, the Kalyan Jewellers’ #CelebratingEveryIndian Diwali campaign portrays the emotions of joy, empathy, togetherness, courage and tranquility shared by loved ones on this auspicious occasion.

This Diwali, the jewellery brand is ‘Celebrating every Indian, every tradition and every precious moment’ with the #KalyanSparkle. The 4min 20sec ad had a YouTube release.