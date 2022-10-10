India Deaf Cricket Team lifts the coveted DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022, Ajman, UAE

India Deaf Cricket Team was the only undefeated team of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 where India came up with a spirited show with both ball and bat as India successfully posted the target of 141 runs and maintained their excellent track record by defeating South Africa with 39 runs in DICC T20 Champions Trophy, at Malek stadium, Ajman, UAE in the final match and secured the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. Virender Singh bat gave India the record-equalling win and the team under skipper Virender Singh had a glorious victory and also Virendra Singh holds the trophy for Man of the Match.

Chasing a target of 141 runs, South Africa were bundled out for 101 runs for 10 wickets. Earlier, put into bat, India posted 140 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with loss of 4 wickets. Virendra Singh (50 not out) was the top scorer with Indrajeet Yadav (40) scored scintillating to help India post 140 runs for 4 wickets. South Africa Deaf Players, S Poonsamy and A McGee produced a fine bowling show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the Final match at Malek stadium, Ajman, UAE on Sunday. At another side After India successfully sorted out their batting, with their top order India took 10 wickets of South Africa. South Africa deaf player R du Plessis (23) hits the highest score for his team.

On winning DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament. Roma Balwani, CEO Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “It was a very special tournament as team IDCA was playing their maiden international tournament post the pandemic, after the last tournament held in 2018 hosted in India. This tournament required immense leadership by the skipper, ably aided by the coaches M.P Singh, Dev Dutt. The resilience & tenacity demonstrated by the entire team to win all the robin rounds and the semi-final to emerge a winner today is commendable. Kudos to team India Deaf cricket ”

Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India said, “It’s been wonderful & inspiring to see the Indian Deaf Cricket Team’s unbeaten streak to enter the finals of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy, and emerge as winners/ runners-up. Under the platform KFC Kshamata we feel privileged to be the Principal sponsors of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association. We will continue to support the growth of the players & the sport of cricket for the specially-abled, drawing the spotlight on their talent through this partnership.”

Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We thank DICC managing committee headed by Chairman Stefan Pichowski for efficiently arranging DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament in Ajman, UAE from 1st to 9th oct 2022 and thankful to our coaches and our skipper Virendra Singh who has performed to win us this prestigious trophy. We are grateful to all our sponsors and partners KFC India, Hero MotoCorp, Sharjah Charity International, Inox Leisure Limited, Vistara, IndiGo, JW Marriot Aerocity, Serum Institute of India, Air Arabia, Godrej Aer, trenz, ae.live, Kaizzen for their immense support.”

Below is the fall of wickets of India vs South Africa:-

Fall of wickets India-: 33-1 (Shiv Narayan Sharma, 5.1 ov), 57-2 (Akash Singh, 8.4 ov), 120-3 (Indarjeet Yadav, 18.1 ov), 131-4 (Sai Akash, 19.1 ov)

Fall of wickets South Africa-: 6-1 (A McGee, 2.2 ov), 14-2 (R Limbach, 4.1 ov), 18-3 (O Seemise, 5.4 ov), 22-4 (R Kumalo, 6.4 ov), 40-5 (S Poonsamy, 9 ov), 58-6 (R du Plessis, 12.1 ov), 77-7 (A Van Rooyan, 14.5 ov), 89-8 (E Minaar, 17.3 ov), 89-9 (Sde Jager, 17.4 ov), 101-10 (C Van der Berg, 19.2 ov)

Here are the playing 11 of the match with one super sub:-

India:- Virendra Singh, Akash Singh, Deepak Kumar, Indarjeet Yadav, Jitender Tyagi, Kuldeep Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Rohit Saini, Sai Akash, Shiv Narayan Sharma, Vivek, Yashwanth, Indranil Sadhukhan, Muhammad Sohair, Prithviraj Shetty, Umar.

South Africa:- Colin Venter, A Mcgee, A Van Rooyan, C Van Der Berg, E Minaar, O Seemise, R Du Plessis, R Kumalo, R Limbach, S Poonsamy, Sde Jager, D Dube, D Rossouw, G Harries, G Kroese