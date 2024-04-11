Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its first showroom in Angul

Angul, 10th April 2024: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will expand its presence in Odisha, with the launch of its brand new showroom at Angul. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Siha will inaugurate the all-new showroom on Friday, 12th April 2024 at 11:30 AM. This will mark the company’s foray in Angul, which will be Kalyan Jewellers’ 6th showroom in the state of Odisha.

To mark this momentous occasion, the company is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges for half the purchase value, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1 lakh*. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. The state of Odisha is among one of the most important markets for brand Kalyan Jewellers. Over the years, we have consistently focussed at strategically expanding our presence in the region. We believe the upcoming showroom launch in Angul will enable us to strengthen market share, while also providing convenience and accessibility to patrons.”

The showroom launch in Angul is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in world-class ambience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

Kalyan Jewellers’ all-new showroom will stock Muhurat – the bridal jewellery line curated from across India. It will also have exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).