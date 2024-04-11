TPNODL Mobile Health Van a boon for rural people

Bhubaneswar, 10th April 2024: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) is always committed to ensuring quality and reliable electricity services to its consumers and at the same time is duly focused on fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibilities. The mobile health van service initiated by TPNODL has turned out to be a boon for the rural citizens living in extremely remote and inaccessible villages. These health care vans have already served 1, 40,000 needy people over the past few years by providing them free of cost treatment and medicines.

The noble initiative is currently serving general public in Balasore, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts. Total 5 vans one in each of the above districts are currently in operation and as many as 1287 health camps have already been organized by TPNODL as well. These health care vans are proving to be extremely helpful for tribal dominated inaccessible villages having no access to primary and community health centers. From health check-ups to medicines these vans are providing gamut of crucial benefits to the needy people. Equipped with all necessary medical instruments, an experienced doctor, a pharmacist and a driver, these health care vans are always ready to roll to serve the needful.

Speaking on these mobile health care units, CEO TPNODL Mr. Dwijadas Basak said, “we have deployed an experienced doctor, a pharmacist and other necessary employees in each of these vans and these vans are providing door step health care services in several Gram Panchayats. The entire process from health check-ups to necessary treatment to supply of medicines are being done in coordination with local Sarpanch”. Mr. Basak has further informed that these essential services are available absolutely free of cost for the needful people.

TPNODL has undertaken plethora of initiatives to serve the society complying with its duties as a responsible corporate. It is providing education to those who are lacking basic access to education. Quality Skill development programs are being organized to make the unemployed youth self-reliant and illiterate women are being trained in such a way that they could engage themselves in various sectors and could be totally independent. Many youths have availed opportunity to work in multinational companies after being trained from TPNODL training centers. Similarly, TPNODL has played a significant role in making the women of WSHGs self-reliant by providing them tailoring and beautician trainings.