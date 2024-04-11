National

Gazette notification for Phase 3 of General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 to be issued on April 12, 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

Nominations for the third Phase of General Elections 2024 will begin tomorrow. The Gazette notification for 94 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States/UTs going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued tomorrow i.e. 12.04.2024. Separately, notification for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued tomorrow.

The polling in these 94 PCs along with an adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will take place on 07.05.2024. Election for 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh which was to be held in 2nd Phase was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The States/UTs included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The schedule for Phase 3 is as given below :

