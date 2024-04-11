BJD Unveils Next List Of Candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly Seats

BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of candidates for nine Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. Lekhashree Samantasinghar, who recently switched from BJP to BJD, was nominated as the MP candidate for the Balasore Lok Sabha seat, challenging BJP stalwart and sitting MP Pratap Sarangi. Here is the complete list of Assembly seat candidates:

Bhubaneswar-Central: Ananta Narayan Jena

Baliguda: Chakramani Kanhar

Laxmipur: Prabhu Jani

Paradip: Gitanjali Routray

Sambalpur: Prasanna Acharya

Rairakhol: Rohit Pujari

Telkoi: Madhab Sardar

Talcher: Braja Pradhan

Narla: Manorama Pradhan