IMD Warns of Heat Wave Return: Temperatures in Odisha to Surge by 6-8 Degrees, Reaching 44 Degrees

By Odisha Diary bureau

After a brief spell of cloudy weather, Odisha is bracing for hotter days ahead, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a significant temperature rise of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over the next four days. According to IMD’s senior scientist at the regional centre in Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das, temperatures are expected to climb steadily, reaching as high as 43-44 degrees Celsius by April 17. Additionally, higher humidity levels are anticipated in the coastal regions during this period.

