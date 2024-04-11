Twin City Commissionerate Police Orders Removal of Visible Tattoos within 15 Days to Uphold Professionalism

The Twin City Commissionerate Police has mandated that officers with visible tattoos remove them within a 15-day period, according to an order issued on April 9, 2024. The directive aims to maintain professionalism within the police force, as tattoos that are offensive, obscene, or derogatory in nature can undermine the image of both the Battalion and Odisha Police. Officers are instructed to refrain from displaying tattoos while in uniform, and Guard In-Charges are tasked with compiling a list of personnel with visible tattoos and ensuring their removal within the designated timeframe. Failure to comply will result in appropriate departmental actions. Additionally, officers are advised against getting tattoos on conspicuous areas like the face, neck, and hands to uphold the standards of professionalism.