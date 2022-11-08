Kalinga Sanskritika Sansad, Guwahati celebrated Boita Bandana Utsav on Brahmaputra River

Guwahati: KSS Guwahati celebrated Boita Bandana Utsav on November 8, 2022 at 5 am on Mighty Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati.

Members of Odia community living in and around Guwahati participated in the celebration to float ritual boats and worshipping with lighted lamp in Brahmaputra river to commemorate the traditional Odia maritime and naval festival.

Shri Baidyanath Maharana, Director, NEEPCO, Shri Avinna Kumar Pahi, Chief General Manager, BSNL, Shri Kishore Kumar Dash, Asst. General Manager, SBI, Shri Bikas Ray, AGM, SBI, Shri Manoranjan Dash, AGM, NEDFi and many Odia members of the Society joined the celebration.

KSS is undertaking several activities in Guwahati to provide platform to Odias staying in Guwahati, Shillong and other cities of North East. KSS has taken dream project of construction of Lord Jagannath Temple at Guwahati and have received support from Govt. Of Assam. KSS request the Odisha Govt. to extend support in this endeavour. KSS also request Odisha Govt to construct Odisha Bhawan at Guwahati. Both Guwahati and Bhubaneswar are connected by direct flight, train etc. Many people travel due to Kamakhya Darshan at Guwahati and Jagannath temple at Puri. The spiritualism between Odisha and Assam will develop more if the Odisha government come forward to support construction of the Jagannath Temple at Guwahati.