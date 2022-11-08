Roop Narayan Sunkar, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE) of 1985 batch joins East Coast Railway as General Manager

Bhubaneswar : Roop Narayan Sunkar, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE) of 1985 batch has joined in East Coast Railway as General Manager.

Prior to the new posting, Shri Sunkar was working as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of South East Central Railway (SECR) at Bilaspur. He also worked as Chief Project Director (CPD)/Bridge Work in West Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM)/ Ratlam, Chief Bridge Engineer in North Central Railway & West Central Railway, Chief Engineer (Construction) at Bilaspur.

After completing his Engineering Graduation from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Shri Sunkar has joined in Indian Railways in 1985. He has vast experience in Construction of Projects and commissioning. During 2020-21, 228 kms of Railway projects were commissioned that includes new line and doubling & 3rd Line which is the highest progress amongst all zonal railways of Indian Railways. Apart from this, asset construction and maintenance like Bridge Work and execution of other projects by adopting proactive approach and has been praised from all corners.

Shri Sunkar is highly committed and devoted officer having brilliant knowledge and command on Bridge Works, always willing to shoulder extra responsibility. He is also highly motivational officer who displays exceptional leadership skills and earns the loyalty.

Taking every task as a challenge, Shri Sunkar always strives to move forward in fulfilling the mission of Indian Railways.

Apart from his Degree in BTech along with vast knowledge in construction and maintenance of infrastructure / assets, Shri Sunkar has completed his LLB from Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur in 2005, Post Graduate Diploma in Environment and Sustainable Development and also having Post Graduate Diploma in Disaster Management from Indira Gandhi National Open University, Delhi.