India win gold, bronze in Para Shooting World Championship

In the Para Shooting World Championship, India won two medals including a gold on the second day at Al Ain, UAE today. India’s Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh claimed the gold in P3 team event 25 meter pistol mixed SH1.

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar bagged a bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. Jungnam finished with 28 points ahead of Denysiuk and Jakhar ended with 21 points.

The championships, which began on Sunday, will conclude on the 17th of this month.