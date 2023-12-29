Kalinga Literary Festival Announces Hindi Longlisted Titles for the 3rd KLF Book Awards

New Delhi: The Kalinga Literary Festival proudly announces the longlisted titles in Hindi for its prestigious annual KLF Book Awards, showcasing a diverse range of literary works across various genres. The longlist, featuring fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translations works, represents the best of contemporary literature. The shortlist will be revealed on January 15, with the ultimate winners announced on February 11, coinciding with the final day of the 10th Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar.

This year’s longlist includes notable works such as Pankaj Chaturvedi’s ‘आंसू और रौशनी (आलोकधन्वा से संवाद),’ Piyush Mishra’s ‘तुम्हारी औकात क्या है,’ Vihaag Vaibhav’s ‘मोर्चे पर विदागीत,’ Prabhat Milind’s ‘सर्वोच्च लक्ष्य,’ and Kiran Narayan Moghe’s ‘मोदी : चुनौती 2024 की’ – भारतीय राजनीति की अग्निपरीक्षा.’ These selections exemplify the rich tapestry of narratives that the KLF Book Awards aim to honor.

Within the tapestry of literary acknowledgments, the KLF Book Awards transcend the conventional trappings of accolades, evolving into a vibrant celebration of literature’s enduring capacity to establish connections, ignite inspiration, and enact profound transformations. As expressed by Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the Founder and Director of the Kalinga Literary Festival, “Literature operates as both the mirror reflecting our societal realities and the lamp illuminating our dreams.” Within the KLF, there exists a dedicated mission to recognize literary works that not only challenge prevailing perspectives but also enrich our shared experiences, thereby elevating our understanding of the world and our own evolving selves.

Here are the longlisted books for this year’s Prize:

3rd KLF Book Awards (English)

(Longlist Announcement)

Non-Fiction Sl. No. Book Name Author Publisher 1 मीना मेरे आगे सत्य व्यास वाणी प्रकाशन 2 एक सफर हमसफर के साथ अर्जुन राम मेघवाल प्रभात प्रकाशन 3 आंसू और रौशनी (आलोकधन्वा से संवाद) पंकज चतुर्वेदी राजकमल प्रकाशन 4 नैरेटिव का मायाजाल बलबीर पुंज प्रभात प्रकाशन 5 बंजारे की चिट्ठियां सुमेर सिंह राठौड़ राजकमल प्रकाशन 6 सिनेमा सप्तक अनिरुद्ध शर्मा सेतु प्रकाशन

Fiction Sl. No. Book Name Author Publisher 1 अन्तिम नीबू उदय प्रकाश वाणी प्रकाशन 2 तुम्हारी औकात क्या है पीयूष मिश्रा राजकमल प्रकाशन 3 महारास उषा यादव प्रभात प्रकाशन 4 माधोपुर का घर त्रिपुरारि शरण राजकमल प्रकाशन 5 ये इश्क नहीं आसां सजीव पालीवाल एक – वेस्टलाण्ड 6 उसके वंशज अनीस सलीम पेंगुइन स्वदेश

Poetry Sl. No. Book Name Author Publisher 1 मोर्चे पर विदागीत विहाग वैभव राजकमल प्रकाशन 2 आविर्भाव यतीश कुमार राधाकृष्ण प्रकाशन 3 कारवाँ का शौक़ है दीपक रमोला वाणी प्रकाशन 4 आत्मद्रोह आर. चेतनक्रान्ति राजकमल प्रकाशन 5 चिड़िया की आंख भर रोशनी में अच्युतानंद मिश्र आधार प्रकाशन 6 दो मिसरों में मनीष बादल मंजुल प्रकाशन

Translation Sl. No. Book Name Author Publisher 1 माहिम में कत्ल जेरी पिंटो (लेखक) प्रभात रंजन (अनुवाद) राजकमल प्रकाशन 2 द हिडेन हिन्दू अक्षत गुप्ता प्रभात प्रकाशन 3 सर्वोच्च लक्ष्य विक्रम सूद (लेखक) प्रभात मिलिंद (अनुवाद) वाणी प्रकाशन 4 धीमी वाली फास्ट पैसेंजर: पूर्वांचल की कस्बाई ज़िंदगी के किस्से मार्क टली (लेखक) प्रभात सिंह (अनुवाद) राजकमल प्रकाशन 5 मोदी : चुनौती 2024 की’ – भारतीय राजनीति की अग्निपरीक्षा मिन्हाज़ मर्चेंट (लेखक) किरण नारायण मोघे (अनुवाद) मंजुल प्रकाशन 6 कोबाल्ट ब्लू सचिन कुंडलकर (लेखक) गीत चतुर्वेदी (अनुवाद) पेंगुइन स्वदेश

It should be noted that on February 9-11, 2024 – The temple city of Bhubaneswar is poised to unfurl the timeless sagas of “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century.” Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is humbly set to embark on its 10th edition, knitting together a mosaic of diverse literary forms ranging from poetry and politics to art and athletics. The Festival’s beating heart, themed “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond,” will pulse with the collective rhythm of over 400 esteemed speakers, including poets, musicians, artists, and performers. In a reverent celebration of our shared heritage, the festival aims to rekindle the flame of inspiration from our ancestors’ wisdom, demonstrating its profound relevance in today’s world.