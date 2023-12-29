Radisson Blu MBD Noida part of MBD hospitality, was awarded as the ‘Best Lifestyle Business Hotel’ at Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023

Noida — Radisson Blu MBD Noida, part of MBD hospitality, proudly announced its triumph as the winner in the prestigious category of ‘Best Lifestyle Business Hotel’ at the 12th edition of Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023. The grand ceremony, held on December 18, 2023, in New Delhi, brought together luminaries from the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors, creating an evening of celebration and recognition.

Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023, known for its readers’ choice format, honoured Radisson Blu MBD Noida after an extensive voting process conducted online over 60 days.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of MBD Group, remarked, “Securing this award in a highly competitive category is genuinely humbling. It highlights the enduring trust and appreciation our guests hold for Radisson Blu MBD Noida. We express gratitude for their ongoing support and eagerly anticipate welcoming them back with heightened warmth and hospitality in the future.”

Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director of MBD Group, expressed her elation, stating, “We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been awarded the prestigious ‘Best Lifestyle Business Hotel’ accolade at the Travel + Leisure India’s Best Awards 2023. This recognition serves as a true testament to MBD’s unwavering dedication to delivering unmatched hospitality experiences, skillfully blending the realms of luxury and functionality.”

Crafted by Team Envelop and gracefully hosted by Cyrus Sahukar and Riaan George, the evening showcased an exceptional array of entertainment, highlighted by an enchanting performance from the talented independent artist, Kavya Trehan. In the company of over 400 influential opinion leaders, Radisson Blu MBD Noida proudly solidified its position as a premier choice for both lifestyle enthusiasts and business travellers, further enhancing its reputation as a distinguished destination.