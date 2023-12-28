ISRO’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission to Reach Lagrange Point on January 6

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious solar mission, Aditya L1, is set to achieve a significant milestone as it approaches the Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system. According to ISRO Chief S Somanath, the spacecraft is expected to reach this pivotal position on January 6 at 4 PM, marking a crucial phase in the mission’s trajectory.

Aditya L1, launched in September this year, aims to provide uninterrupted observations of the Sun by positioning itself at the Lagrange point, enabling it to observe the Sun without any eclipses.

Speaking at Techfest 2023, the annual science and technology event at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Somanath detailed the spacecraft’s impending move. “Aditya L1 is almost there now. We will have a very controlled burn of the engine of Aditya L1 so that it enters an orbit called the halo orbit,” stated Somanath, outlining the planned maneuver to transition the spacecraft into its designated halo orbit upon reaching the Lagrange point.

This crucial development signifies a leap forward for Aditya L1 in its mission to study the Sun’s outermost layer, the corona, and explore solar activities in-depth. The achievement of reaching the Lagrange point will grant the spacecraft an optimal vantage point, facilitating enhanced observations and scientific research of the Sun’s dynamics without the obstruction of eclipses.