JSW Foundation dedicated State-of-the-Art Trauma Care Center at DHH, Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development towards enhancing healthcare facilities in Jharsuguda, JSW Foundation, under its CSR initiative of JSW BPSL Sambalpur Works, inaugurated a Trauma Care Center on 4th March 2024 at the District Headquarter Hospital, Jharsuguda. This is going to be the 1st Trauma Care Center set up in District Headquarter Hospitals in Western Odisha with collaborative efforts from JSW Foundation and Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Odisha.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Mr. Anil Kumar Singh- President & Whole Time Director of JSW BPSL, Mrs. Aboli Sunil Naravane- Collector & District Magistrate, Jharsuguda and Ms. Deepali Das- MLA, Jharsuguda, Mr. Parmar Smit Parshottam Das- Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda & Dr. Mahesh Mohan Panda- COM & PHO, Jharsuguda.

The establishment of the 10 bedded Trauma Care Facility at DHH, Jharsuguda, is a significant step towards modifying the impact of road accidents in the region. By ensuring timely and expert care for accident victims, this initiative not only aims to save lives but also to significantly reduce the severity of injuries sustained during such incidents. The newly established Trauma Care Center is equipped with advanced Modular Operation Theatre, other medical equipment like ultrasound, CR system, Anaesthesia machine, Digital X-ray etc. with other required civil works to provide immediate and efficient care to trauma patients.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Anil Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of healthcare services & expressed his hope that the new Trauma Care Center would serve as a beacon of hope for the people of Jharsuguda and neighbouring regions. The setup will be capable of critical cases in the hospital. He highlighted the fact the Trauma Care Center was started 1.5 years back as per the discussion with Late Naba Kishore Das, Former Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha& expressed his great satisfaction that her daughter Ms. Deepali Das- MLA, Jharsuguda has only inaugurated the set up.

Mrs. Aboli Sunil Naravane thanked the JSW Foundation for their generous contribution and stressed on the potential impact of such CSR initiatives in strengthening the public healthcare infrastructure.

Ms. Deepali Das commended the efforts of the JSW Foundation and JSW BPSL Sambalpur Works for their continuous support towards the betterment of society.

Dr. Mahesh Mohan Panda speaking on the occasion highlighted the fact that due to the collaborative efforts between CSR Team of JSW BPSL & District Administration, they have developed the first Trauma Care Center in any District Hospitals of Western Odisha.

Mr. Vishal Raj- Head CSR of JSW BPSL and other CSR officials & healthcare officials, played pivotal roles in bringing this project to fruition. This initiative is a testament to JSW Foundation’s commitment to contributing towards welfare of the local communities. The concerted efforts of District Administration, healthcare officials, and the JSW Foundation reflects a shared vision for a safer and healthier Jharsuguda. The Department of Health and Family Welfare will provideanaesthetist, orthopaedic specialist, General Surgeon, Nursing Officers and OT Technicians to make it operational.

The inauguration ceremony included a tour of the facility, where the guests witnessed first-hand the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities that the Trauma CareCenter boasts. The establishment of this Trauma CareCenter marks a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of Jharsuguda, promising a safer and healthier future for its residents.