Tata Steel Foundation Empowers Tribal Community with Musical Instruments in Kalamang area of Keonjhar district

Guali, March 05, 2024: Furthering its efforts to protect, preserve and promote the indigenous lifestyle and culture, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has provided traditional tribal musical instruments to the tribal community of Kendudihi village in Munda Sahi area of Guali region in Keonjhar district.

TSF presented the instruments to the people in a special event organized in the village.

Attending the event, Akshaya Mohanty, Forest Officer, Rugudi, Government of Odisha, highlighted the importance of protecting tribal culture in the face of rapid societal changes. He spoke about the intrinsic value of tribal customs, which often embody principles of self-reliance and sustainability that resonate with broader human values.

Sourav Kumar Samal, Mining Manager, Odisha Mining Corporation, graced the occasion with his presence, while the event was coordinated by Sanjay Sardar, Unit Lead, Tata Steel Foundation, Kalamang.

Showcasing the rich tribal culture, the ceremony concluded with the traditional dance performances by men and women of the community who expressed their gratitude for TSF’s support.