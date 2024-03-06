Rungta Steel bolsters Eastern India presence with dealers meet in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 5, 2024: Rungta Steel, India’s fastest growing integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer concluded a successful dealers meet at Vedic Village Resort and Spa in Kolkata. The meet, organized in collaboration with Sree Narayan Builders, aimed at strengthening stakeholder relations and building the company’s presence in Eastern India.

The meet witnessed enthusiastic participation from Rungta Steel’s valued partners and leading distributors from the region. The event provided a platform to showcase Rungta Steel’s extensive product portfolio and discuss key strategies for business growth and mutual success.

Arvind Kumar, AVP & Head (Sales & Marketing), Rungta Steel, expressed his delight on the occasion, stating, “We are very pleased to successfully conclude our consecutive dealers meetings in the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata. It is always a pleasure to connect with our stakeholders and maintain the momentum. Their steadfast support and trust empower us to surpass expectations and achieve new milestones.”

Mr. Kumar added, “The active involvement and valuable insights shared by our esteemed dealers reaffirm our commitment to fostering strong partner relationships and driving collaborative growth.”

The regular convening of these dealers’ meets underscores Rungta Steel’s commitment and dedication to enhancing its dealers’ network and nurturing positive relations with its partners, reinforcing its position as a reliable and preferred steel supplier in both Eastern India and pan-India.