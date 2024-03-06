PM Modi inaugurated multiple connectivity projects worth 15,400 crore rupees in Kolkata; India’s first underwater metro rail service inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated multiple connectivity projects worth 15,400 crore rupees in Kolkata. The inaugurated projects also include India’s first underwater metro rail service.

The new metro line, called the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, will be the country’s first transportation tunnel beneath a major river. It passes beneath the River Hooghly, which separates Kolkata and Howrah cities on its east and west banks.

The Howrah metro station, part of this new line, holds the distinction of being India’s deepest metro station.