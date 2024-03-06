​NTPC Bongaigaon’s Digital Literacy Drive: Empowering more than 10,000 Citizens across Bodoland, Assam

NTPC Limited, Bongaigaon (3×250 MW) and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Government have joined hands to initiate a significant partnership aimed at fostering digital literacy and career development in the region as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility of the power plant.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the two entities on 5th March,2023, highlighting the commitment to social development and educational excellence. The MoA signing ceremony was presided by Shri Pramod Boro, BTR Chief Executive Member, NTPC Bongaigaon in the presence of Shri Akash Deep, IAS, Principal Secretary, BTC and Shri Karunakar Das, Executive Director, NTPC Bongaigaon witnessed the formalization of plans to establish Bodoland Digital Literacy & Counselling Centres across key 5 educational institutions in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The cost of the entire initiative includes NTPC Bongaigaon contributing Rs.200 lakhs and BTR Government contributing Rs.150 lakhs towards the noble cause.These centres will offer high-quality training, professional counselling services, and access to e-libraries, aiming to empower individuals and foster sustainable development in the region.

As part of the MOA, the Bodoland Digital Literacy & Counselling Centers across BTR will greatly benefit the children, college going students, jobseekers, SHGs, farmers and budding entrepreneurs by providing them tailor-made and cutting-edge hands-on training. From e-skilling to psychological and spiritual support, these centres will also strive to empower the community on all fronts.

These centers will be strategically located at each of the 5 Districts of BTR – Baksa Degree College, Baganpara; Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Degree College, Orang; Bengtol College, Bengtol; Zamduar College, Saraibil; and Tamulpur College, Tamulpur of the BTR, Assam. The project will directly benefit more than 2000 citizens per centre adding upto 10000 for five centres. The benefit of the project will indirectly benefit citizens across all age groups and socio-economic categories of BTR.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this collaboration, Shri Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of partnerships with prominent organizations to advance social development in the region. He commended NTPC Bongaigaon for their commitment to support the establishment of these centers, which will cater to the diverse educational and skill-building needs of the community.

Shri Karunakar Das, Executive Director of NTPC Bongaigaon, shared his gratitude for being a major part of the collaborative efforts yielding fruitful partnerships for a progressive BTR.

Earlier, Shri Akash Deep, IAS, Principal Secretary, BTR, highlighted the government’s existing efforts, including the Bodoland Knowledge Centers, Bodoland Science Mission, and Bodoland Digital Libraries, which collectively aim to enhance educational excellence in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that NTPC, Bongaigaon will provide major financial support for the project under CSR based on Detailed Project Plan (DPR), periodically monitor the activities and progress of the project, and extend necessary guidance to the other parties for the effective implementation of the projects.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Shri Reo Reoa Narzihary and Shri Wilson Hansda, Executive Members of BTR Shri Amar Jyoti Barman, Education Secretary, BTC, Shri JP Brahma, Director of Education, Shri Onkar Nath, AGM(HR), NTPC Bongaigaon, Shri Madhurjya Singha Lahkar, Sr. Manager, HR-Corporate Communications, Bongaigaon, Ms. Aduity Thakuri, Executive, CSR and officials of the implementing agencies of the project- Northeast Foundation Trust (NEFT)and Action Group for Rural Advancement (AGRA).

The establishment of these centers aligns with the broader vision of the BTR Government and NTPC to transform the educational landscape of the region.