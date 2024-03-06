People-Centric Urban Design Lists Bhubaneswar’s Smart Janpath on ‘Streets for People’ Compendium by MoHUA

By Soumyaranjan Sahoo

In the realm of urban planning and development, Bhubaneswar’s Smart Janpath has been recognized as one of the ‘Top 6 People-Centric Street Designs’. It is not just a testament to its physical infrastructure but a celebration of a visionary approach to city life. In a recent publication published by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, “Streets for People,” underscores Bhubaneswar’s commitment to creating spaces that prioritize the needs and well-being of its citizens.

Bhubaneswar, often hailed as the Temple City, has been at the forefront of urban innovation, particularly through its participation in the Smart Cities Mission. Ranked first among the 100 cities selected under this initiative, Bhubaneswar has set a precedent for planned urban development in India. With a population exceeding 8 lakhs and an area of 135 square kilometers, the city has embraced transformative projects aimed at enhancing livability and sustainability.

At the heart of Bhubaneswar’s urban renaissance lies the Smart Janpath Road, a bustling thoroughfare that serves as a lifeline connecting various parts of the city. Recognizing its strategic importance, city planners embarked on a bold initiative to reimagine this arterial street as a model of transit-oriented development. The result? A 5.8-kilometer stretch of urban landscape transformed into a vibrant community hub, catering to pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The success of the Smart Janpath project lies not only in its physical infrastructure but in its holistic approach to urban revitalization. Dedicated pathways, active public plazas, and improved crossings are not mere amenities but symbols of a city’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. By prioritizing the needs of pedestrians and cyclists, Bhubaneswar has demonstrated its dedication to fostering a healthier, more sustainable urban environment.

What sets the Smart Janpath project apart is its unwavering focus on community engagement and participation. From the outset, citizens were consulted and involved in the planning process, ensuring that their voices were heard and their needs addressed. This inclusive approach not only fosters a sense of ownership and pride among residents but also leads to more responsive and resilient urban infrastructure.

Moreover, the Smart Janpath project exemplifies Bhubaneswar’s broader vision of urban development as a catalyst for social change. By integrating amenities and services that cater to diverse needs, the city is creating spaces where people can live, work, and play harmoniously. Initiatives such as the Child-Friendly Smart City and the Socially Smart Project underscore Bhubaneswar’s commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive urban fabric.

Looking ahead, Bhubaneswar’s Smart Janpath as a model for people-centric urban design will serve as a catalyst for continued progress and innovation. The success of this project underscores the importance of prioritizing pedestrians and cyclists in urban planning, promoting healthier lifestyles, reducing congestion, and mitigating environmental impact. It is imperative for Bhubaneswar to build upon this momentum by scaling up similar initiatives across the city and embracing emerging technologies to enhance connectivity, safety, and sustainability. By staying true to its commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban development, Bhubaneswar has the opportunity to inspire cities nationwide and shape a brighter, more resilient future for generations to come.