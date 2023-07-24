Journey to the scenic streets of Morocco through IndiGo’s new codeshare connection to Casablanca

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has announced new codeshare connections to Casablanca, Morocco, via Istanbul, effective July 24, 2023. With the introduction of this connection, IndiGo’s expanding network of codeshare destinations with Turkish Airlines now extends to 38 destinations beyond Istanbul. This connection to Casablanca will offer travellers increased flight options and ease of accessibility, in line with IndiGo’s vision to bolster international connectivity.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are thrilled to announce our latest connection to Casablanca via Istanbul, which is our first into North Africa with our codeshare partner Turkish Airlines. As the largest city in Morocco and the country’s economic and business centre, Casablanca presents exciting opportunities for our customers for trade as well as tourism, including to nearby cities such as Marrakesh. The daily flight from Istanbul to Casablanca will seamlessly connect our passengers and offer them affordable flight options to explore yet another captivating destination. Our unwavering commitment remains focused on providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”

IndiGo continues its ambitious expansion in the African region, with the announcement of codeshare connections to Casablanca, Morocco, and an upcoming direct flight to Nairobi. This strategic move comes in response to the soaring demand for travel to Africa and reflects IndiGo’s commitment to providing seamless connectivity and enhanced flight options for its passengers. With a growing interest in exploring the diverse and vibrant landscapes of this continent, IndiGo is poised to become a major player in the African aviation market.

Casablanca is the economic hub of Morocco and home to the largest port in Africa, the Port of Casablanca. It is an easily accessible gateway for the import and export of goods and services from country. The city offers a little bit of everything to business travellers and event planners, in search of an attractive, vibrant, and lively destination. The bustling metropolis appeals to explorers and business travellers alike, offering a unique combination of modern sophistication and traditional African charm. Some of the major tourist attractions in the city include Hassan II Mosque, Morocco Mall, Eglise Notre Dame De Lourdes, Medina Market, Arab League Park, Beth-El Temple, Tamaris Aquaparc, and more.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these new connections will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.