JMC students of Central University of Odisha, Koraput, placed in govt., public, and private sector

Five students from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, have recently been placed in different positions in government, public, and private sectors.

They include Dr. Aniruddha Jena, MAJMC 2013-15 batch & MPhil (2017) joined as Assistant Professor in IIM, Kashipur (Uttarakhand); Mr. Joydev Mazumdar, MAJMC 2017-19 batch joined as a Management Trainee in Rourkela Steel Plant; Mr. Pramod Tadingi MAJMC 2020-22 batch joined as Assistant Superintendent in Odisha State Warehousing Corporation; Amisha Sargharia of MAJMC 2021-23 Batch joined as Executive Trainee in Corporate Communication in Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited, Balasore and Mritsa Hota of MAJMC 2021-23 Batch joined as PR Executive in JB Consultancy & Strategies, Bhubaneswar.

Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, CUO, expressed great satisfaction and congratulated the department’s achievers and teachers. Currently, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, offers a two-year MA and Ph.D. programmes in Journalism & Mass Communication.

Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer