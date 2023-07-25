Odisha Govt delegation led by E & IT Minister Tushar Kanti Behera in the USA; Lays Foundation For Grand Jagannath Temple Complex, Cultural Centre At Silicon Valley

Bhubaneswar: An Odisha delegation in the USA today laid the foundation for a grand Jagannath temple in the Silicon Valley. A delegation from Odisha led by E & IT Minister Sri Tushar Kanti Behera is in the USA to join the Odia diaspora in their endeavour to strengthen the socio-economic and cultural ties between the USA and Odisha.

Smt Anu Garg, 5T Secretary Sri VK Pandian, E & IT Dept Principal Secretary Sri Manoj Mishra attended the program.

The Odisha delegation visiting Silicon Valley, USA was invited to the Sri Jagannath Temple in Silicon Valley and they offered prayers. Later the delegation went to a new site where the foundation was laid for a new, grand Sri Jagannath Temple Complex and Cultural Centre on a sprawling 9-acre land.

The complex and the cultural centre will help the Odia diaspora connect stronger with Odisha. To mark the occasion, the Minister and senior officers planted trees in the new site.

The delegation offered all help to make the temple project a success. #5T