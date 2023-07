Bhubaneswar: The Voice of SOA Community 90.4, community radio centre of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), has won the first prize in the 9th National Community Radio awards instituted by the ministry of Information and Broadcasting for its program ‘Asmita’.

The award was presented to SOA Community Radio for promoting local culture by Mr. Anurag Singh Thakur, minister for Information and Broadcasting, at a function held at New Delhi on Sunday.