CPN (Maoist Centre) Nepal leaders Leaders Held Talks With BJP President Nadda

New Delhi: As part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, BJP National President JP Nadda had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP Headquarters.

Currently, a five-member team of the Maoist Centre led by Vice-Chairperson Pampha Bhusal is in India visit. Maoist leaders Chakrapani Khanal, Satya Pahadi, Rameshwar Ray Yadav and Suresh Kumar Rai are in the five-member delegation.

They had discussions on further strengthening the age-old traditional bilateral ties, it is said. It is said that President Nadda elaborated on the BJP’s organisational structure and its grassroots activities.