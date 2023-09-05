J&K Lieutenant Governor Presents Appointment Letters to Next of Kin of Three Civilians Killed in South Kashmir’s Shopian District

Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters to next of kins of three civilians killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in July 2020.



The appointment letters on compassionate ground were handed over to Shareen Akhter, resident of Tarkassi, Kotranka, Rajouri, Mohd Arif, resident of Dhar Sakri Kotranka, Rajouri and Farayaz Ahmed of Kotranka Rajouri.