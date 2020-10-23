JK Cement fortifies its PAN India presence; will launch the new grinding unit at Balasinor, Gujarat on 24th October, 2020

Mumbai: JK Cement, India’s premier cement company, will be organizing a virtual launch of its new Grey Cement grinding unit in Balasinor, Gujarat for its dealers on 24th October 2020. Commercial dispatches have already commenced from this unit that has a capacity of 0.7mtpa (million tonnes per annum). With this addition, the brand has further reinforced its growing footprint in India, aligning with its commitment to ‘Cementing the Nation’ and contributing to the country’s economy and industrial prowess. The company has successfully completed its grey cement capacity expansion of 4.2mtpa comprising of (2mtpa), in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh (1.5mtpa) and Gujarat (0.7mtpa).

JK Cement has partnered India’s multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. This new plant will not only generate employment opportunities for locals, but would also facilitate access to quality cement for consumers, coupled with on-time delivery.

While all companies are grappling with the economic impact of the COVID 19 induced lockdown and revisiting their organizational strategies, JK Cement is the only brand to have made such an announcement at such a juncture, eying a strong volume growth in Q2 FY21 along with business and financial synergies.

Mr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, “As a leading brand, we have steadfastly held on to our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible and also contribute to industrial growth. Our decades of legacy in the Indian market hinges on our superlative product quality and real-time project delivery. The establishment of this new plant in Balasinor marks our foray into Western India.”

Mr. A.K. Saraogi, Dy. Managing Director & CFO, JK Cement commented, “The new plant will enable us to further strengthen our presence in India’s high growth markets, generate employment opportunities for the locals and help us serve our customers better. While we are already supplying to the active cement demand in Gujarat, the Balasinor grinding unit will enable us to cater to the high potential markets across Surat, Baroda and Rajkot and others. We have over four decades of experience in the Cement manufacturing industry with an installed grey cement capacity of 14 MPTA. With the commissioning of this plant in Balasinor, our total capacity has touched 14.7 MTPA. “

The Balasinor plant is spread over a total area of over 8 hectares and has been set up at a total project cost of Rs. 200 crore. This is a part of the Company’s total funding outlay of Rs 2000 crores for capacity addition to the tune of 4.2 MN tonnes.

