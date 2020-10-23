Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev successfully underwent emergency coronary angioplasty at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

New Delhi: Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, Age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.

