Jitan Ram Manjhi reviews performance of the schemes/programmes run by Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC)

Union Minister for MSME, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of State for MSME Ms. Shobha Karandlaje reviewed the performance of the Schemes/programmes run by Khadi and Village Industries Commission(KVIC) for the development of Khadi and Village Industries(KVI) Sector in the Country with Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC. Senior Officials of the Ministry of MSME and KVIC were also present.

Union Minister emphasized the need to deepen and broaden the efforts through focused approach on implementation of schemes for promotion of KVI Sector and supporting Khadi artisans.