Jammu & Kashmir presents its Annual Action Plan under Jal Jeevan Mission

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir presented the Annual Action Plan(AAP)through video conference today before a national committee chaired by Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The national committee carries out a thorough scrutiny of the proposed Annual Action Plan (AAP) prepared by States/ UTs before finalizing the same. Thereafter, funds are released in tranches based on physical and financial progress and regular field visits; review meetings are held to ensure implementation of the Annual Action Plan to achieve the goal of Jal Jeevan Mission.

J&K had declared two districts i.e. Srinagar & Ganderbal as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ districts, wherein 100% rural householdshave tap water connections.The Union Territory of J&K has 18.16 lakhrural households, out of which tap connections are provided to almost 10 lakh households as on 31st March, 2021. In 2021-22, the UT plans to provide 4.9 lakh tap connections. The UT plans for 9 more districts as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ district i.e. every rural household will be provided with tap water connection.

Jammu & Kashmir assured the committee to provide piped drinking water to every rural household by September, 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), ahead of the national dead-line.During the meeting, Jammu and Kashmir authorities presented their progress on implementation of the scheme in the Union Territory as well as the Annual action Plan for coverage of rural households and support activities to be taken up in the UT.

During summers, issues of water quality is a concern in J&K. The ministry officials suggested proper impetusto be given on testing of water. J&K plans NABL accreditation of 20 labs during the current year. Field Testing Kits and H2S vials will be provided at the community level for testing of water quality for taking corrective measures. The national committee advised the J&K to speed up their efforts towards ensuring proper water quality & monitoring services and also for optimum capacity utilization of labs needs further improvement.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water quality testing laboratories at district &State level are open to general public, so that common people can test the water at nominal rate. Community is being encouraged for surveillance of water quality. PHE Department is facilitating to empower and engage with the community. For this, action plan is carried out to incorporate the various planned activities like timely procurement of kits, supply of kits to the community, identification of at least five women in every village, training women for use of Field Test Kits and reporting and collating the reports with laboratory-based findings of the water sources.

J&K has also decided to take up sensor-based measurement and monitoring system in two districts where 100% FHTC has been provided. The water supply of villages in these districts will be monitored using sensors and data will be automatically captured for analysis, display and remedial action.During the CoVid-19 pandemic situation, efforts of national Jal Jeevan Mission and States/ UTs to provide household tap connections in rural areas will definitely improve the ease of living especially the women and girls by reducing their drudgery and making them safe and leading a dignified life.

JJM is a flagship programme of Union Government, which aims to provide piped potable water to every rural household by 2024. In 2021-22, Rs. 50,000 Crore budgetary allocation has been made for Jal Jeevan Mission. In addition to this, there is also Rs. 26,940 Crore assured fund available under the 15th Finance Commission tied-grants to RLBs/ PRIs for water & sanitation, matching State share and externally aided projects. Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs. 1 lakh Crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. This huge investment will give a boost to manufacturing activities, create employment opportunities in rural areas as well as boost to rural economy.