President appoints Sushil Chandra as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India

New Delhi: The President appointed Shri Sushil Chandra the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Sushil Chandra will assume the charge of office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 13th ApriI, 2021 vice Shri Sunil Arora consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 12th April, 2021. A notification in this regard has been issued by Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice today.

Related