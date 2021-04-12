Exercise SHANTIR OGROSENA-2021 which started on 04 April 2021, culminated today

New Delhi: Exercise SHANTIR OGROSENA-2021, a 10 day long multinational military exercise, which started on 04 April 2021, culminated today i.e.12 April 2021 at Bangabandhu Senanibas (BBS),Bangladesh.Troops from four countries participated in this exercise with observers from USA, UK, Russia, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen defence ties and enhance interoperability amongst neighbourhood countries to ensure effective peace keeping operations. The Armies of all participating nations shared their wide experiences and enhanced their situational awareness through robust information exchange platforms.

The exercise culminated with a validation phase and closing ceremony organised on the theme of Robust Peace Keeping Operations jointly undertaken by contingents of Indian Army, Royal Bhutanese Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army, preceded by an Army Chiefs Conclave.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff witnessed the validation phase of the exercise. He had also delivered a Keynote Address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers” on 11 April 2021. The COAS also interacted with the senior officers of the participating nations and Military Observers from other countries.

The contingents displayed highest standards of professionalism during the exercise and also displayed their skills in volleyball, firing and cultural activities.