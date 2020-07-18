Jammu and Kashmir reports 601 new positive cases, 6558 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 601 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 137 from Jammu division and 464 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 12757. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 112 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 63 from Jammu Division and 49 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 12757 positive cases, 5968 are Active Positive, 6558 have recovered and 231 have died; 18 in Jammu division and 213 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 489382 test results available, 476625 samples have been tested as negative till July 17, 2020.

Additionally, till date 325291 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 37924 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 13 in Hospital Quarantine, 5968 in hospital isolation and 44305 under home surveillance. Besides, 236850 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 423 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 106 Active Positive, 313 recovered and 04 deaths; Srinagar has 2486 positive cases (including 152 cases reported today) with 1861 Active Positive, 566 recovered, 59 deaths; Anantnag district has 988 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today), with 325 Active Positive, 646 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today), 17 deaths; Baramulla has 1464 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today) with 834 Active Positive, 582 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 48 deaths; Shopian has 1055 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today) with 313 Active Positive, 724 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 18 deaths; Kupwara has 831 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 292 Active Positive, 526 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 13 deaths; Budgam has 708 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today) with 351 Active Positive and 340 recovered cases and 17 deaths; Ganderbal has 251 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 146 active positive cases and 101 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 04 deaths; Kulgam has 1113 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today), with 390 Active Positive and 700 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths and Pulwama reported 794 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 389 active positive cases and 395 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today) and 10 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 569 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 180 active positive cases and 378 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths; Udhampur has 322 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 32 active positive cases, 289 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 316 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 143 Active Positive and 172 recoveries (including 27 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Rajouri has 333 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 234 active positive cases and 98 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 349 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 111 Active positive and 237 recovered (including 07 cases reported today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 68 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 41 active positive cases and 27 recovered; Ramban has 318 positive cases (including 41 cases reported today) with 104 active positive and 214 recoveries (including 05 cases reported today); Reasi has 63 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 18 active positive and 45 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today); Poonch has 152 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 28 active positive and 123 recoveries (including 02 cases reported today) and 01 death while Doda has 154 positive cases with 70 active positive cases and 82 recoveries and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 12757 positive cases in J&K 3147 have been reported as travelers while 9610 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

