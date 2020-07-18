Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor for decentralization of powers, empowerment at grass root level

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for decentralization of powers for empowerment at grass root level. He underlined the importance of strengthening the democratic set up at grass root level to achieve the goal of good governance.

The Lt Governor was interacting with the members of the Co-ordination Committee of Municipal Chairpersons and Presidents at the Raj Bhavan.

The members of the Committee led by Mohammad Iqbal and comprising of Irshad Ahmad, Zahid Hussain Jan, Mohammad Altaf, Abdul Karim, Umar Kakroo, Masroor Banday and Mushtaq Ahmad from Dooru, Hajan, Charar-e-Sharief, Ganderbal, Kunzar, Baramulla, Handwara and Devsar projected various demands and issues pertaining to the welfare of ULB representatives and other issues of public importance including implementation of 74th Constitutional Amendment & sanctioning of Order of Precedence; security cover to ULB and PRI representatives; recruitment of Safai Karamcharies and provision of insurance cover to them; release of PMAY funds etc.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is committed to implementing 74th Constitutional Amendment in order to strengthen the grass-root democratic system by devolution and decentralization of powers and responsibilities to the ULB’s. A separate cadre is in the offing for ULB’s and PRI’s, he added.

On the issue of security to ULB and PRI representatives, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the Government is taking a comprehensive review of the security concerns of the public representatives on threat perception basis and the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

Insurance cover has already been provided to all elected representatives, besides enhancement of honorarium of ULB representatives is under review to make the working of the ULB’s more effective, he said.

The Lt Governor said that the Government has recently passed a robust Housing Policy to address the needs of all, including the people falling under Economically Weaker Section (EWS); Low Income and Middle Income Groups. The Government is also coming up with the Cluster Housing for landless, he added.

He also stated that the Government is transferring the State land to the ULB’s for the developmental purpose at local level, as per requirements and priorities.

The Lt Governor further asked the Committee members to spread awareness among the people for taking all necessary precautions with regard to the containing of COVID-19 by following all SOP’s issued by the government from time to time, besides wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

