Jammu and Kashmir reports 3023 new positive cases,142537 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that 3023 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),989 from Jammu division and 2034 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 169077.Also 30 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 12 from Jammu Division and 18 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 963 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 306 from Jammu Division and 657 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 169077 positive cases, 24313 are Active Positive, 142537 have recovered and 2227have died; 855in Jammu division and 1372 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7172458test results available, 7003381 samples have been tested as negative till 28thApril, 2021.

Till date 1784112 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 93728 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 24313 in isolation and 121478in home surveillance. Besides, 1542366 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 41489 positive cases (including 951 cases reported today) with 7481 Active Positive, 33483recovered (including 331cases recovered today), 524 deaths; Baramulla has 12214 positive cases (including 246 cases reported today)with 1878Active Positive, 10140recovered (including 105 cases recovered today), 196 deaths; Budgam reported 10193positive cases (including199 cases reported today)with 1177 active positive cases, 8886 recovered (including 41cases recovered today), 130 deaths; Pulwama has 6916 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today)with 703 Active Positive, 6114 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today)and 99 deaths; Kupwara has 6790 positive cases (including 79 cases reported today), 730 Active Positive, 5959recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 101 deaths; Anantnag district has 6532 positive cases (including 160 cases reported today)with 923 Active Positive, 5502 recovered (including 43 cases recovered today), 107 deaths; Bandipora has 5353 positive cases (including59 cases reported today), with344Active Positive and 4945 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today),64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5308 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today)with 400Active Positive, 4859 recoveries (including 28 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 4010 positive cases (including 145 cases reported today)with 934 Active Positive, 3016recoveries (including17 cases recovered today)and 60 deaths while as Shopian has 2944 positive cases (including 59 cases reported today),225 active positive cases, 2677 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 33635 positive cases (including 499 cases reported today) with 5673 active positive cases, 27503recoveries (including 200 cases recovered today), 459 deaths; Udhampur has 5799 positive cases (including 61cases reported today), 467active positive cases, 5269 recoveries (including 47 cases recovered today)and63 deaths; Rajouri has 4633 positive cases (including 90 cases reported today)with 661active positive, 3909recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 63deaths; Doda has 3719 positive cases (including 27cases reported today)with205Active positive, 3449 recovered(including 03 cases recovered today) and 65deaths; Kathua has 4379 positive cases (including 87 cases reported today), 526 active positive cases, 3793 recovered(including 50 cases recovered today) and 60 deaths; Kishtwar has 2925 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today)with 90 Active Positive, 2813 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3482 positive cases (including 50 cases reported today)with 566 active positive cases, 2867 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths; Poonch has 2882 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with271active positive, 2578recoveriesand 33 deaths; Rambanhas 2535 positive cases (including 71 cases reported today)with219 active positive cases, 2293 recoveriesand 23 deaths while Reasi has 3339 positive (including 56 cases reported today)with 840 active positive cases, 2481 recoveriesand 18 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 169077 positive cases in J&K, 19139have been reported as travelers while 149938 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1375 COVID dedicated beds, 1137 Isolation beds with 562vacant beds and 238 ICU beds where 121 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1718 COVID dedicated beds, 1607 Isolation beds where 835 beds are vacant and 111 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3093 COVID dedicated beds, 2744 Isolation beds with 1397 beds vacant and 349 ICU beds with 194vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.10 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.