Rajasthan CM tests Covid positive

Jaipur: In a major shock, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested positive of the deadly virus on Thursday, a day after his wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and both are asymptomatic.



Rajasthan CM informed about this on his social media account.



Today my report of the Covid test has come positive but I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation following the Covid protocol, tweeted Gehlot.

Related