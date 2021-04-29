Medical equipments sent by Russia reached New Delhi today

New Delhi: Medical equipments, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies that arrived from Russia this morning in two aircrafts. Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev says Joint fight against COVID19 threat is one of the most important areas of Russia Flag of Russia – India Flag of India cooperation at present.

Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning.