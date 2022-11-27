Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha_addresses valedictory session of 25th National Conference on e-Governance at Mata Vaishno Devi University.

New Delhi : Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha_addresses valedictory session of 25th National Conference on e-Governance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

The event witnessed launch of J&K Vision Document and J&K Cyber Security policy and a historic MoU between IT Department J&K and DITECH Haryana.

Lt. Governor says the agreement between the J&K Government and Haryana Government is expected to strengthen and deepen the collaboration on knowledge sharing, IT initiatives & best practices in e-Governance.