New De1lhi: Jaguar Land Rover India, announced start of deliveries for the 2023 Model Year Discovery Sport in India.The Discovery Sport is available with a choice of 2.0 l Turbocharged Petrol producing 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque or a 2.0 l Turbocharged Diesel producing 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque. Available in the R-Dynamic SE model, the Discovery Sport comes with a 5+2 seat configuration.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “The Discovery Sport epitomizes the DNA of the Discovery brand through its exemplary versatility in design and engineering capabilities.”

VERSATILITY:

The Discovery Sport is highly versatile and convenient, making life that little bit easier and more enjoyable with its practical 5+2 seating layout improved with 40:20:40 split-folding second row seats.

The Discovery Sport has a load space capability that allows for up to 157* litres of wet volume. This equals a dry capacity of 115* litres, measured through solid blocks with the second and third row stowed away, you can increase storage capacity to 1 794* litres. The dry capacity reaches 1 574* litres.

TECHNOLOGY

With its technology enabled capability the Discovery Sport goes above and beyond with ease

ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror:

With ClearSight interior rear-view mirror, one can enjoy an unobstructed view, regardless of who or what’s behind the vehicle.

PIVI PRO

With Pivi Pro2 passengers will be accompanied by the latest in-car artificial intelligence, providing features such as the self-learning navigation system, for a fully connected journey.

Standard Features on Pivi Pro2include:

– 25.40 cm (10) Touchscreen

– Newly designed interface

– Apple CarPlay®2

– Android Auto™3

– Remote

MERIDIAN™ SOUND SYSTEM

With 12 speakers, a dual-channelsubwoofer and 400 W amplified power, the Meridian Sound System allows you to enjoy a performance that is incredibly smooth, clean and free of strain.

CABIN AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM WITH PM 2.5 FILTER

Nanoe™ionisation enhances driver and passenger wellbeing. Activating the PURIFY button, the specially designed filter captures fine particles from the outside air, such as PM 2.5 and airborne allergens like dust and pollen.

CAPABILITY

The Discovery Sport is built on Land Rover’s Premium Transverse Architecture that, alongside the latest all-terrain technology, ensures this is an SUV designed to get its users anywhere and everywhere safely.

Terrain Response 2

Terrain Response 2 monitors the driving conditions and takes this award-winning system to the next level, by automatically selecting the most suitable driving mode.

Wading4

The Discovery Sport has a class-leading wading depth of 600 mm. Additionally, Wade Sensing can help users to safely tackle water crossings, through an alert should deep water approach the vehicle’s maximum wading depth.

The Discovery Sport is the perfect companion for off-roading, the vehicle sports some key features such as Hill Descent Control, All Terrain Progress Control and Clearsight Ground View. Available with 3D Surround Camera, the ClearSight Ground View5 can effectively help one see ‘through’ the Discovery Sport’s bonnet and display multiple exterior views, including the vehicle’s underside and wheels, as they drive.