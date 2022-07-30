Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over 5200 Crore; Also launches National Solar rooftop portal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Power Ministry’s flagship Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme today. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme aims at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and power departments. It is being implemented with an outlay of over 3 lakh crore rupees over a period of five years from Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme envisages providing financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernization and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on the improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers.

Mr Narendra Modi unveiled the scheme during a programme marking the culmination of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ through video conferencing. The six-day programme that concludes today is a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to showcase the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited worth over five thousand two hundred crore rupees. He inaugurated the 100 Mega Watt-MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala. Besides, Mr Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

On the occasion, Mr Modi launched the national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidies in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – Saubhagya run by the Ministry of Power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country has witnessed unprecedented transformations in the power sector in the last eight years. He said, India of today is not only a power surplus country but is also exporting electricity. He said, the government is implementing all the schemes with full energy and speed.