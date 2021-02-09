Jaguar I-PACE, the world’s first Premium All-Electric Performance SUV, will be launched in India on 9th March, 2021

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover today announced that its first all-electric Performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE will be launched in India on 9th March, 2021, through a unique and immersive digital launch event. It will be open to members of the media, customers and fans and enthusiasts of the brand.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,“After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch ofJaguar I-PACE in India. This immersive & engaging digital event will provide a peek intoa future-facing urban metropolisthat is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles. I am certain that members of the media, our esteemed customers and fans of the brand will thoroughly enjoy the virtual experience being offered through this unique, futuristic and eclectically designed launch event.”

Since its debut, the I-PACE has won more than 80 global awards. It was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously in 2019; World Car Of The Year, World Green Car Of The Year and World CarDesign Of The Year.

Bookings for the Jaguar I-PACE are open. For more information on All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE, kindly visitwww.jaguar.in

Jaguar Product Portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includesXE (starting at ₹ 46.64 Lakh),XF (starting at ₹ 55.67 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at ₹ 66.07 Lakh) andF-TYPE (starting at ₹ 95.12 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi (2), Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.