Wipro appoints Tomoaki Takeuchi as Country Head & Managing Director for Japan

Tokyo: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Tomoaki Takeuchi as the Country Head & Managing Director for Japan.

Takeuchi-san is a seasoned technology and operations professional with more than three decades of experience. Prior to joining Wipro, he headed the Japan operations for Cognizant. He previously held leadership positions at EDS, Sun Microsystems and Apple in Japan and has a successful track record in business development and service delivery. He holds a graduate degree in commercial science from KEIO University, Tokyo.

“Japan has been a strategic focus for Wipro over the years, even more so now with its growing demand for digital transformation, specialized technology requirements and engineering expertise. I am excited to welcome Takeuchi-san, and am confident that his leadership and deep understanding of this market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region,” said N.S. Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro Limited.

Takeuchi-san will enhance Wipro’s focus in Japan with an emphasis on exponential growth, large deals and significant transformational engagements.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Wipro and truly admire its spirit of excellence and corporate values. I look forward to help strengthen our client and partner relationships, amplify investments in local capabilities, and drive a positive brand perception to enable large scale sustainable growth for Wipro,” said Tomoaki Takeuchi.