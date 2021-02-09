Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 105 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 63 are quarantine cases & 42 local contact cases. Caseload rises to 3,35,797.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 13
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 1
9. Jajpur: 4
10. Jharsuguda: 5
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 1
13. Keonjhar: 4
14. Khurda: 13
15. Koraput: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 5
17. Nuapada: 2
18. Puri: 7
19. Rayagada: 3
20. Sambalpur: 3
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 14
23. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 83
Cumulative tested: 7905339
Positive: 335797
Recovered: 333031
Active cases: 803