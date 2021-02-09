Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 105 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 63 are quarantine cases & 42 local contact cases. Caseload rises to 3,35,797.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 13

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 1

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 5

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 1

13. Keonjhar: 4

14. Khurda: 13

15. Koraput: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Nuapada: 2

18. Puri: 7

19. Rayagada: 3

20. Sambalpur: 3

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 14

23. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 83

Cumulative tested: 7905339

Positive: 335797

Recovered: 333031

Active cases: 803